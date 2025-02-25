Wiederkehr: “There are currently no resources”

No prison sentences for minors

Recently, a reduction in the age of criminal responsibility has also been repeatedly discussed. The current age for this is 14. However, Wiederkehr was very clear about this: he still does not want prison sentences for minors, "but there need to be consequences", the education councillor clarified. One of these consequences could be a program aimed at minor offenders, i.e. children under the age of 14 who have already committed several serious crimes.