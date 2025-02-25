Suspend students?
Wiederkehr: “There are currently no resources”
Vienna's Deputy Mayor and Education Councillor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) wants a reform of suspensions at schools. He has clear words for this: "It is an illusion to believe that everything will be fine after a suspension."
A package is needed that includes measures to accompany suspensions, the politician said on Tuesday. The aim is to prevent violence by young people. Because: "There are currently no resources on how to work with these pupils," he criticized.
"Suspension has no learning effect," emphasizes Elisabeth Fuchs, Vienna's Director of Education. It is not a punishment, but a temporary safety measure. It usually lasts between two and five days. It is imposed in cases of violence, damage to property, threats or blackmail.
No prison sentences for minors
Recently, a reduction in the age of criminal responsibility has also been repeatedly discussed. The current age for this is 14. However, Wiederkehr was very clear about this: he still does not want prison sentences for minors, "but there need to be consequences", the education councillor clarified. One of these consequences could be a program aimed at minor offenders, i.e. children under the age of 14 who have already committed several serious crimes.
This would affect around 20 children, Wiederkehr explains. Around 500,000 euros have been budgeted for this. The children are to be supported by an orientation aid program - in cooperation with the police and child and youth welfare services.
"Stronger Salafist online movement"
"We are seeing a stronger Salafist online movement that is also catching young people," warns Wiederkehr. As part of the package of measures, cooperation with DERAD is therefore also to be strengthened. The association supports people who have become conspicuous for their radical ideas. According to the package, the existing training program for pupils who have shown behavior worthy of suspension is to be increased financially to around 535,000 euros.
FPÖ: Package of measures is a "patchwork"
The package of measures is a "half-hearted and far too late patchwork", criticizes Vienna FPÖ club chairman and education spokesman Maximilian Krauss. "Only now, when the situation at Vienna's schools is escalating, is the need for reform being acknowledged," he says.
