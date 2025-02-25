Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Orientation guide"

“Consequences” for Vienna’s most violent pupils

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 14:00

Around 700 pupils are suspended every year in Vienna. The unteachable among them will soon receive "guidance", including their parents. The aim is for them to feel the consequences of their behavior away from prison.

0 Kommentare

Lectures by neighbourhood police officers, coaching, deradicalization workshops, special classes and, last but not least, suspension from school: none of this has helped a "small but worrying group" of around 20 underage schoolchildren in Vienna, according to City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr: They have repeatedly been guilty of such offenses, for which they would probably have to go to prison if they were older than 14.

Strict "orientation" for pupils and their parents
From the fall, the city wants to offer the worst of the problem children "guidance" and is investing 500,000 euros in this. Wiederkehr still believes that "it doesn't make sense to put under 14-year-olds in prison, but we need a sign that our own behavior has consequences". Above all, however, the measures are about the safety of all other children at school.

Two to five days on average

Apart from special cases, suspensions from lessons in Vienna are issued for an average of two to five days. Vienna's Director of Education, Elisabeth Fuchs, does not see it as a disadvantage that the school principals alone have to decide on this and that there are therefore no uniform, clear rules, while City Councillor for Education, Christoph Wiederkehr, sees a "fundamental need for reform" in disciplinary measures in the school environment.

The "orientation guide" should be mandatory for parents and children, with consequences ranging up to the removal of the child by MA 11. In addition, tools that have already been used in the past are to be used more frequently and given more budget. Wiederkehr emphasized the importance of deradicalization measures: "We are seeing an increase in Salafist online movements that are hitting young people hard. It is evident that this is on the rise." At the same time, Wiederkehr emphasized that combating extremism is "not a pedagogical task, but one for the police."

"Suspension already works in normal cases"
The new Vienna Director of Education, Elisabeth Fuchs, is convinced that the disciplinary measures taken so far "normally already work". After a suspension, only those pupils who have clinical-psychological problems usually "relapse". However, she could not give any concrete figures on this. However, she swears by violence prevention training: this has led to a "dwindling number" of suspensions at the schools in question.

In fact, the number of suspensions has now been falling for three years in a row, "despite higher pupil numbers and increasing challenges", as Wiederkehr emphasized. The number of suspensions currently stands at around 700 pupils per school year, which is a decrease of 12.44 percent compared to the previous year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Zimmer
Lukas Zimmer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf