Rewarding civil courage

Foundation collects donations for “Hero of Villach”

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 16:00

Since the Syrian food delivery man in Villach was able to stop the Islamist rampage of a 23-year-old compatriot, he has been confronted with hatred and threats. He is even thinking of moving! The well-known Viennese activist and founder of the foundation Sebastian Bohrn Mena now wants to support the hero!

"I think it sends out completely the wrong signal if, after such a courageous action, only negative consequences remain for the man", Bohrn Mena explains his motives. As reported, the food delivery man was confronted with hate comments and threats after his heroic act, fearing revenge from radical Islamists: "We are in contact with the city of Villach and the man, he no longer wants to appear in public," Bohrn Mena tells the "Krone".

Veronika and Sebastian Bohrn Mena are supporting the "Hero of Villach" with their foundation. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Mathis Fotografie, APA/Hans Punz)
Veronika and Sebastian Bohrn Mena are supporting the "Hero of Villach" with their foundation.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Mathis Fotografie, APA/Hans Punz)

Helping him make a new start with donations
The Syrian father is even said to be thinking of moving! "We find this unbearable and would therefore like to help him make a fresh start," write Veronika and Sebastian Bohrn Mena on the donation platform betterplace.me. 

"Our small thanks"
The "COMÚN" foundation - set up by the Bohrn Menas - has now launched a fundraising campaign: "We believe that civil courage should be rewarded, not punished!" The target is 10,000 euros. "This is our small way of saying thank you to a wonderful person who risked his own life to protect his fellow human beings." Bohrn Mena also emphasizes that 100 percent of the donations will be passed on to the "Hero of Villach".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
