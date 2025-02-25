“Fake policeman” up to mischief in Austria

The Provincial Criminal Police Office of Lower Austria has now published the photograph of the suspect who, as reported, posed as a "fake policeman" to a pensioner in Villach. Her daughter is said to have caused an accident in which an eleven-year-old child was injured. The alleged police officer demanded bail so that her daughter would not have to go to prison. She was supposed to hand this over at a location in Villach. Which she did. The pensioner was contacted again because the fraudster demanded even more money. And this time, too, she wanted to meet the perpetrator. But her real daughter was able to prevent this and contacted the police.