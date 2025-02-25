Austria-wide
“Fake policeman” up to mischief in Austria
A 31-year-old Serbian is said to have posed as a "fake police officer" throughout Austria. The Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation has now published photographs of the perpetrator, who was caught red-handed by police in Villach and subsequently arrested. Further victims are suspected.
The Provincial Criminal Police Office of Lower Austria has now published the photograph of the suspect who, as reported, posed as a "fake policeman" to a pensioner in Villach. Her daughter is said to have caused an accident in which an eleven-year-old child was injured. The alleged police officer demanded bail so that her daughter would not have to go to prison. She was supposed to hand this over at a location in Villach. Which she did. The pensioner was contacted again because the fraudster demanded even more money. And this time, too, she wanted to meet the perpetrator. But her real daughter was able to prevent this and contacted the police.
So the perpetrator, a 31-year-old Serbian, did not meet his victim at the second attempted handover, but the police in Villach. The man was arrested.
Further victims wanted
The case was handed over to the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation, which is responsible for "fake police officers". It has now emerged that the 31-year-old is said to have successfully carried out his scam throughout Austria.
The police are now looking for further victims. "Possible further victims are asked to contact the investigators of the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation," said the police. Telephone number: 059133-30-3333
