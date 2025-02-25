Santner also shines
Simone Lugner unveils her Opera Ball gown
Maria Angelini-Santner will dance to the Opera Ball in a turquoise dream gown, and Simone Lugner prepared herself with a piece by her late husband.
"I'm really looking forward to the moment when I get to slip into the dress at the Vienna Opera Ball," Maria Angelini-Santner says excitedly in the "Krone" interview.
Couture gown by Laskari
The professional dancer will not only be coordinating the opening of the Young Ladies' and Young Men's Committee for the fifth time with her brother Christoph Santner as choreographer, but will also be dancing to the Ball of Balls in a couture gown by Laskari.
The turquoise dream was elaborately handcrafted from 22 meters of chiffon by Olga Chapiro, one of the three winners of this year's Opera Ball Couture Salon. If that wasn't glamorous enough, the matching jewelry from Swarovski adds just the right amount of sparkle.
Lugner's top hat
This year's state gala should be just as exciting for Simone Lugner. This year, she will be gliding across the parquet without her Richard, but - like him - with a camera crew for the media.
How does she prepare for it? During the dress fitting - she will wear a blue gown by Martina Mohapp - she practically pulled a hat out of her sleeve, namely Lugner's top hat. He was buried with one, and the second has stayed with her as a memento.
The show must go on ...
