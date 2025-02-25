Vorteilswelt
Santner also shines

Simone Lugner unveils her Opera Ball gown

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 07:34

Maria Angelini-Santner will dance to the Opera Ball in a turquoise dream gown, and Simone Lugner prepared herself with a piece by her late husband.

"I'm really looking forward to the moment when I get to slip into the dress at the Vienna Opera Ball," Maria Angelini-Santner says excitedly in the "Krone" interview.

Couture gown by Laskari
The professional dancer will not only be coordinating the opening of the Young Ladies' and Young Men's Committee for the fifth time with her brother Christoph Santner as choreographer, but will also be dancing to the Ball of Balls in a couture gown by Laskari.

Angelini-Santner will attend the State Ball in a handmade couture gown by Olga Chapiro (Laskari). (Bild: Luiza Lamtiugina )
Angelini-Santner will attend the State Ball in a handmade couture gown by Olga Chapiro (Laskari).
(Bild: Luiza Lamtiugina )

The turquoise dream was elaborately handcrafted from 22 meters of chiffon by Olga Chapiro, one of the three winners of this year's Opera Ball Couture Salon. If that wasn't glamorous enough, the matching jewelry from Swarovski adds just the right amount of sparkle.

Lugner's top hat
This year's state gala should be just as exciting for Simone Lugner. This year, she will be gliding across the parquet without her Richard, but - like him - with a camera crew for the media.

Simone (right) prepares for her grand entrance with Lugner's top hat. (Bild: Andreas Tischler)
Simone (right) prepares for her grand entrance with Lugner's top hat.
(Bild: Andreas Tischler)
The Lugner widow's blue gown was designed by Martina Mohapp. (Bild: Andreas Tischler)
The Lugner widow's blue gown was designed by Martina Mohapp.
(Bild: Andreas Tischler)

How does she prepare for it? During the dress fitting - she will wear a blue gown by Martina Mohapp - she practically pulled a hat out of her sleeve, namely Lugner's top hat. He was buried with one, and the second has stayed with her as a memento.

The show must go on ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kalman Gergely
Kalman Gergely
