Hunters react to murders: “task force in green”

The problem is then "sounded out" and - if necessary - presented to an expert from a dedicated "task force in Lodengrün" made up of lawyers, police officers, hunting experts, psychologists and mediators. The latter decides whether further steps are necessary and also conducts the first consultation with the applicant. If this is not sufficient, the entire task force should then become active and initiate the necessary steps. "We deliberately do not interfere in official matters here and are convinced that we have created a practical tool," says Sieghartsleitner.