Retraining in nursing care
Vocation: “I want to be a support for the residents”
Sandra Ganauser turned her vocation into a career. She switched from sales to care. She now works as a care assistant at the PBZ in Stockerau. She spoke to the "Krone" about her motivation.
"I want to be a support for those who are no longer able - to offer them stability, support and security so that they can lead a life of dignity and contentment." For Sandra Ganauser, this was the reason for turning her vocation into a career. Around two years ago, she quit her job as a sales assistant and switched to nursing.
Training alongside a job and family
Since then, she has been working as a home help at the nursing and care center (PBZ) in Stockerau. She has now completed her training as a care assistant. "I started as a home help in Stockerau in 2022 and decided to train as a care assistant so that I could be even closer to the residents and support them more intensively in their everyday lives," explains Ganauser.
In addition to Nursing Director Zlatan Plesko and Commercial Director Katrin Hörth, Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister also congratulated the newly qualified nursing assistant Sandra Ganauser on her successful graduation. And once again emphasized the importance for the future: "In order to be prepared for the personnel requirements, Lower Austria has expanded the training places and was the first federal state to introduce a training premium," emphasized Teschl-Hofmeister. With an offer close to home from secondary school to second-chance education.
Staff for the future
High-quality training in the care sector is of central importance - especially in view of the increasing demand for qualified care staff. For example, all nursing students will be able to complete their training at the state health agency after the ISL Academy closes.
