UN: Reconstruction will take decades

The sanctions were imposed against the regime of the former long-term ruler. The EU held it "responsible for the violent repression of the Syrian civilian population". The fall of the Assad regime marked "the beginning of a new era of hope for the Syrian people", Brussels said. Following the fall of Assad in December 2024, Ahmed al-Sharaa, the head of the Islamist HTS militia, was appointed interim president at the end of January. The United Nations declared on Thursday that, at current growth rates, the Syrian economy would need more than 50 years to return to its level before the start of the civil war.