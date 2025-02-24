Corona aftermath: More bike, less car

More bikes, fewer cars across Austria

Mobility surveys for the period after and before the pandemic are available for five federal states - Upper Austria, Salzburg, Styria, Tyrol, Vorarlberg - as well as Graz, St. Pölten and the federal capital Vienna. "The mobility surveys of the federal provinces show a consistent trend in two areas: cycling has increased and the proportion of cars has decreased," summarized Schwendinger. In Salzburg, the share of cycling in mobility increased from eleven percent in 2012 to 13 percent in 2022, in Upper Austria from 5.2 percent in 2012 to 6.7 percent in 2022, in Tyrol from eleven percent in 2011 to 14 percent in 2022, in Styria from six percent in 2014 to nine percent in 2024 and in Vorarlberg from 16 percent in 2017 to 22 percent in 2022.