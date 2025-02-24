NBA
Toronto wins – Jakob Pöltl still just a spectator
Jakob Pöltl's comeback in the National Basketball Association (NBA) is still a long time coming. The professional from Vienna missed his seventh game in a row on Sunday (local time) due to a bruised hip and thus also a 127:109 win for the Toronto Raptors against the Phoenix Suns. RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Chris Boucher led the Canadians with 23 points each.
Toronto had already laid the foundation for its 18th win of the season in the duel with the franchise from Arizona before the break. The Raptors did not allow the 67:52 halftime lead to be taken away from them, although it was still close in the middle of the final quarter. Their next opponent will be the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, who come to Lake Ontario with a 118-105 win over the New York Knicks. Jayson Tatum with a near triple-double of 25 points, ten rebounds and nine assists and Jaylen Brown with 24 points were the protagonists. The reigning NBA champions celebrated their fifth win in a row.
The Indiana Pacers, who host Toronto on Wednesday, defeated the LA Clippers 129:111. Tyrese Haliburton was responsible for 29 points and handed out twelve assists. Stephen Curry scored 30 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 126-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
