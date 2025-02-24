Toronto wins – Jakob Pöltl still just a spectator

Toronto had already laid the foundation for its 18th win of the season in the duel with the franchise from Arizona before the break. The Raptors did not allow the 67:52 halftime lead to be taken away from them, although it was still close in the middle of the final quarter. Their next opponent will be the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, who come to Lake Ontario with a 118-105 win over the New York Knicks. Jayson Tatum with a near triple-double of 25 points, ten rebounds and nine assists and Jaylen Brown with 24 points were the protagonists. The reigning NBA champions celebrated their fifth win in a row.