Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

NBA

Toronto wins – Jakob Pöltl still just a spectator

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 06:16

Jakob Pöltl's comeback in the National Basketball Association (NBA) is still a long time coming. The professional from Vienna missed his seventh game in a row on Sunday (local time) due to a bruised hip and thus also a 127:109 win for the Toronto Raptors against the Phoenix Suns. RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Chris Boucher led the Canadians with 23 points each.

0 Kommentare

Toronto had already laid the foundation for its 18th win of the season in the duel with the franchise from Arizona before the break. The Raptors did not allow the 67:52 halftime lead to be taken away from them, although it was still close in the middle of the final quarter. Their next opponent will be the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, who come to Lake Ontario with a 118-105 win over the New York Knicks. Jayson Tatum with a near triple-double of 25 points, ten rebounds and nine assists and Jaylen Brown with 24 points were the protagonists. The reigning NBA champions celebrated their fifth win in a row.

The Indiana Pacers, who host Toronto on Wednesday, defeated the LA Clippers 129:111. Tyrese Haliburton was responsible for 29 points and handed out twelve assists. Stephen Curry scored 30 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 126-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf