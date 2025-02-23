In Hinzenbach
Ski jumpers mess up World Cup dress rehearsal
Austria's female ski jumpers just missed out on the podium in the second World Cup competition in Hinzenbach. Lisa Eder, Jacqueline Seifriedsberger and Eva Pinkelnig finished fourth to sixth on Sunday in the last competition before the Nordic World Championships in Trondheim.
Victory once again went to Nika Prevc from Slovenia. The 19-year-old won for the sixth time in a row in the World Cup and extended her lead in the overall standings.
Prevc was 2.5 points ahead of Germany's Selina Freitag on the normal hill after two rounds, with Canada's Abigail Strate in third. Eder, who went into the decision in fourth place, was 2.6 points off the podium in the end, while Seifriedsberger was 0.2 points behind her team-mate. The third-placed athlete from the previous day had messed up her first jump and was temporarily in seventh place.
"It wasn't the jumps I wanted to show. Nevertheless, you have to be satisfied with fourth place. There is room for improvement," said Eder. The Tyrolean still saw potential for improvement in all areas. Seifriedsberger was pleased with the improvement in the second run and spoke of a "conciliatory" end. "The placement is fitting for the end, so I'm not going into the World Championships as the hunted."
"The World Championships have their own laws"
Pinkelnig said on ORF about the performance of serial winner Prevc: "She's doing an incredibly cool job. But you know that the World Championships have their own rules. We'll give it our all and see what comes out." The title competitions in Norway start on Wednesday, with the female ski jumpers competing for the first time on Friday in the singles from the normal hill. This will be followed by the team jumping, the mixed and the singles from the large hill.
With Julia Mühlbacher in eleventh place, Chiara Kreuzer in 22nd place and Meghann Wadsak in 29th place, three more Austrians finished in the points on Sunday. In the overall standings, Seifriedsberger is the best Austrian in fourth place (821 points). Prevc (1,533) is already almost 500 points ahead of the German Katharina Schmid (1,078).
