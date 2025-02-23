Ski jumpers mess up World Cup dress rehearsal

"The World Championships have their own laws"

Pinkelnig said on ORF about the performance of serial winner Prevc: "She's doing an incredibly cool job. But you know that the World Championships have their own rules. We'll give it our all and see what comes out." The title competitions in Norway start on Wednesday, with the female ski jumpers competing for the first time on Friday in the singles from the normal hill. This will be followed by the team jumping, the mixed and the singles from the large hill.