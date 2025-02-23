"Krone" commentary
Here and there: This is how you win elections
"When Germany coughs, Austria has a fever" - a truism that has been around for decades, especially when it comes to the economy: because when the economy in our large neighboring country, with which we are so closely intertwined, is slightly ailing, it usually affects ours to a much greater extent. The crisis in our neighbor has long since passed the "coughing stage", the economic powerhouse Germany is already knocking on the door of the intensive care unit - while Austria is still hoping for recovery in the normal ward.
Both sides are looking for political miracle doctors to save the economy.
Both sides are looking for political saviors who will put an end to CDU Chancellor Angela Merkel's policy of welcoming refugees.
This wins elections. In Austria, this was achieved by the FPÖ with Herbert Kickl and, by a (very) wide margin, the ÖVP in second place. In Germany, this has now been achieved by Friedrich Merz and the AfD, the radical sister party of our blue party.
Election winner Merz has ruled out a coalition with the AfD. But we know this from Austria: here, too, the ÖVP ruled out a coalition with the FPÖ, only to negotiate it after all - but not to succeed in the end.
What can we wish for now? A strong government in Germany that sets a strong course in terms of the economy and refugee policy. And a strong government in Austria that does the same.
We can still dream.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.