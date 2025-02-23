Here and there: This is how you win elections

"When Germany coughs, Austria has a fever" - a truism that has been around for decades, especially when it comes to the economy: because when the economy in our large neighboring country, with which we are so closely intertwined, is slightly ailing, it usually affects ours to a much greater extent. The crisis in our neighbor has long since passed the "coughing stage", the economic powerhouse Germany is already knocking on the door of the intensive care unit - while Austria is still hoping for recovery in the normal ward.