"Krone" commentary

Here and there: This is how you win elections

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 20:18
0 Kommentare

"When Germany coughs, Austria has a fever" - a truism that has been around for decades, especially when it comes to the economy: because when the economy in our large neighboring country, with which we are so closely intertwined, is slightly ailing, it usually affects ours to a much greater extent. The crisis in our neighbor has long since passed the "coughing stage", the economic powerhouse Germany is already knocking on the door of the intensive care unit - while Austria is still hoping for recovery in the normal ward.

Both sides are looking for political miracle doctors to save the economy.

Both sides are looking for political saviors who will put an end to CDU Chancellor Angela Merkel's policy of welcoming refugees.

This wins elections. In Austria, this was achieved by the FPÖ with Herbert Kickl and, by a (very) wide margin, the ÖVP in second place. In Germany, this has now been achieved by Friedrich Merz and the AfD, the radical sister party of our blue party.

Election winner Merz has ruled out a coalition with the AfD. But we know this from Austria: here, too, the ÖVP ruled out a coalition with the FPÖ, only to negotiate it after all - but not to succeed in the end.

What can we wish for now? A strong government in Germany that sets a strong course in terms of the economy and refugee policy. And a strong government in Austria that does the same.

We can still dream.

Porträt von Klaus Herrmann
Klaus Herrmann
