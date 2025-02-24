Daughter beat cancer: “Now we want to help”

Entry in database

People between the ages of 17 and 45 are being sought on Saturday from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. A cheek swab will be taken from them. Tissue characteristics will then be determined to decide whether the stem cells are suitable for certain patients. "They are entered into a worldwide database where potential donors can be found," say the organizers. Incidentally, a toy bazaar is also being held in the fire station at almost the same time.