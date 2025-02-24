Family looking for a donor
Daughter beat cancer: “Now we want to help”
The Schuller family's seven-year-old daughter suffered from leukemia. After two tough years, she overcame the disease. Now dad and mom are launching a stem cell appeal together with the fire department.
The diagnosis turned the lives of dad Stefan, mom Isabella and especially daughter Celine completely upside down. The then three-year-old girl was diagnosed with leukemia. "The treatment took two years. It was a difficult time, but Celine is now seven years old and doing well," says Stefan Schuller.
"Wanting to save lives"
In the course of the treatment, the family from St. Georgen am Ybbsfelde in the Amstetten district got to know many other young patients and their parents who could be helped in their fight against blood cancer by donating stem cells. So it was clear to the Mostviertel family: "Now we want to help to save other lives too."
Together with his fellow firefighters, Schuller is therefore calling on people to come to the fire department safety center in St. Georgen on 1 March for stem cell typing. While around 40 percent of those affected find a suitable donor within the family, the majority are dependent on outside help.
Entry in database
People between the ages of 17 and 45 are being sought on Saturday from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. A cheek swab will be taken from them. Tissue characteristics will then be determined to decide whether the stem cells are suitable for certain patients. "They are entered into a worldwide database where potential donors can be found," say the organizers. Incidentally, a toy bazaar is also being held in the fire station at almost the same time.
