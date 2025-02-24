Bishop Benno Elbs:
“Every person is of equal value before God”
The church must be there for everyone - regardless of their sexual orientation, said Bishop Benno Elbs at the "Hot Spot Talk" in the parish center in Hohenems. The event focused on key questions about the future of the church and its role in a rapidly changing society.
Over 60 teenagers and young adults from Vorarlberg came together to discuss the most pressing issues facing the church with the bishop. "If you were to compare the church to a company, it would be God's company on earth," the bishop began. He emphasized that it is the task of the church to "heal wounds and warm hearts." For him, the future of the church lies in standing up for those who are often overlooked in society. Particularly in view of global political developments, he warned against falling into black-and-white thinking: "If we only think in extremes in the future, minorities will suffer - we as a church must counteract this."
During the 90-minute talk, the young moderators asked questions that they had previously developed together with other young people. For example, the young men and women wanted to know where he saw the church in 20 years' time. "The way the young people here live their faith is how the church will be in 20 years' time," answered Benno Elbs. He highlighted the openness of young people to faith and emphasized that the community - i.e. the church - plays a central role. "Faith without others, without a church, is not possible," said Elbs.
Women in the church: a slow change
Very controversial topics were also raised and Bishop Benno Elbs was put through the wringer. One of these was the role of women in the church. Bishop Elbs was confident: "We need women in the church. Progress is slow, but there is progress. For example, there is a female prefect in the Vatican for the first time." With regard to the question of women's priesthood, he was forward-looking: "The Catholic Church is represented worldwide, which is an opportunity, but also a problem, as changes are slow to develop."
Celibacy and LGBTQ: open questions for the future
Another controversial topic was the possible abolition of celibacy. "This needs to be discussed theologically," said Benno Elbs. He pointed out that even religious communities in which priests are allowed to marry are struggling with a shortage of priests. Nevertheless, the discussion is necessary in order to shape the future of the church. On the topic of LGBTQ, the bishop emphasized: "Every person is of equal value before God." The church must be there for all people, regardless of their sexual orientation. In conclusion, Bishop Benno stated that openness, change and the courage to respond to the needs of all people are needed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
