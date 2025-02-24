“Every person is of equal value before God”

Over 60 teenagers and young adults from Vorarlberg came together to discuss the most pressing issues facing the church with the bishop. "If you were to compare the church to a company, it would be God's company on earth," the bishop began. He emphasized that it is the task of the church to "heal wounds and warm hearts." For him, the future of the church lies in standing up for those who are often overlooked in society. Particularly in view of global political developments, he warned against falling into black-and-white thinking: "If we only think in extremes in the future, minorities will suffer - we as a church must counteract this."