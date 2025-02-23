Vorteilswelt
Meeting on the agenda

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 15:36

Russia and the USA are continuing their diplomatic talks on the Ukraine crisis. Moscow has confirmed that a second meeting is to take place at the end of next week - while the fronts between Washington and Kiev are increasingly hardening.

Moscow and Washington are thus moving closer together: as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the state news agency RIA on Saturday, there will be another meeting between Russian and US diplomats. Moscow expects "real progress in bilateral relations.

Location for meeting not yet determined
It would be the second meeting of this kind within a few days. Just last Tuesday, the two sides held initial negotiations in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on a possible end to the almost three-year war in Ukraine. The aim was to restore the broken relations and find a way out of the conflict.

According to Ryabkov, the new meeting is to take place in a third country that has not yet been determined. The Deputy Foreign Minister left it open as to who will lead the delegations.

Trump turns away from Ukraine - Russia delighted
The talks are taking place at a time when relations between the USA and Ukraine are deteriorating noticeably. US President Donald Trump recently described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi as a "dictator without elections" and questioned his role in future negotiations. Zelensky countered with the accusation that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

