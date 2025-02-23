Vorteilswelt
Bed photo &amp; sexy look

Heidi Klum celebrates hot wedding anniversary with Tom

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 14:44

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary - and it's pretty hot. There was probably not only a night of love in Las Vegas, but also an exciting party look for the celebration in the glittering metropolis. 

Heidi Klum published several posts on Instagram about her love weekend with Tom Kaulitz. "Thank you, universe, for bringing Tom into my life," the model beauty gushed in one post and published a boomerang clip in which the two lovebirds can be seen snuggled up together in bed.

But it wasn't just between the sheets that they celebrated. Tom and Heidi jetted off to Las Vegas to the famous Wynn Hotel for their wedding anniversary.

Heidi in a glitter mini with mega cleavage
There they not only tried their luck at the slot machines, but also enjoyed the glittering program including delicious cocktails, as further clips, which were also published in Klum's Instagram story, show.

And to celebrate the day, the model naturally dressed up. Klum cut a fine figure in a black mini-dress that showed off the 51-year-old's plump cleavage in particular.

Husband Tom also liked it, of course, who not only looked admiringly at his wife, but could hardly keep his hands off her.

Wedding party on Capri
Six years ago, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz quietly and secretly tied the knot in a civil ceremony. The two then celebrated their big wedding a few months later on the island of Capri. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

