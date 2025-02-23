Mini-penalties confirmed
70 euros fine each for the highway blockade
After the climate protest and freeway blockade in mid-May 2024, the "Last Generation" activists took legal action against the fines, arguing that there was an "emergency". In vain. They had to pay a fine of 70 euros each.
The "Krone" reported on the highway blockade by climate activists from the "Last Generation" on May 18, 2024. Twelve people stuck themselves to the asphalt of the Tauern freeway near Hallein at around 10 a.m. on the congested Whitsun Saturday - and protested. At this point, traffic was at a standstill anyway due to an active block clearance. After half an hour, police officers broke up the unregistered assembly and began to remove the activists' stickers. The climate stickers even had to be carried off the street.
Weeks later, at least five protesters received mail from the district authority in the form of a penalty notice. The activists were ordered to pay a fine of 70 euros each for violating the Assembly Act. They all lodged an appeal against this with the provincial administrative court. At the hearing, the climate activists argued that there was an "emergency situation": the purpose of the spontaneous assembly was "of such urgency" that it was not possible to report it. And: "The people taking part in the protest would have considered the gatherings to be the last resort and the only way to draw attention to the climate issue."
The court, on the other hand, found "significant negative economic" effects. Furthermore, the protest had not slowed down global warming, but rather led to increased CO2 emissions. The fine (70 out of a maximum of 720 euros) was therefore justified.
