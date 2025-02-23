70 euros fine each for the highway blockade

Weeks later, at least five protesters received mail from the district authority in the form of a penalty notice. The activists were ordered to pay a fine of 70 euros each for violating the Assembly Act. They all lodged an appeal against this with the provincial administrative court. At the hearing, the climate activists argued that there was an "emergency situation": the purpose of the spontaneous assembly was "of such urgency" that it was not possible to report it. And: "The people taking part in the protest would have considered the gatherings to be the last resort and the only way to draw attention to the climate issue."