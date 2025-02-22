Right and left clash over AFD

Hundreds of demonstrators on both sides

The police, who were deployed with a large contingent, spoke of around 250 participants in the demonstration against the right and several hundred counter-demonstrators. There was no sign that Alice Weidel was present. Weidel's Swiss wife lives in the village with the two children the couple are raising together. The AfD politician says she spends part of her time in the village. She also has a residence in Überlingen on Lake Constance, as she recently confirmed.