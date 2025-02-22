Schweizer also stood out for the Jungbullen

It's not just in skiing that the Swiss are excelling at the moment. In the second division match between Liefering and Lafnitz, too, one Swiss player outshone everything else. Enrique Aguilar scored three times in the young bulls' 4:1 victory to kick off the spring. Before this game, he had scored zero goals this season. "My teammates saw me well and then I finished well. Of course, the penalty (after a foul on Marcel Moswitzer) also helped," beamed the 18-year-old. But the three-goal scorer was lucky from the penalty spot. Because the first attempt was very weak. The Lafnitz goalie held the ball easily. But because the keeper took a step forward from the goal line too early, Aguilar had a second chance. "I was very happy about that," grinned the young attacking player.