In 4:1 victory
Schweizer also stood out for the Jungbullen
Second division team Liefering celebrated a commanding 4-1 victory over Lafnitz to kick off the spring. Schweizer was the man of the match with his first three goals of the season. The only downer for the young bulls were two shoulder injuries.
It's not just in skiing that the Swiss are excelling at the moment. In the second division match between Liefering and Lafnitz, too, one Swiss player outshone everything else. Enrique Aguilar scored three times in the young bulls' 4:1 victory to kick off the spring. Before this game, he had scored zero goals this season. "My teammates saw me well and then I finished well. Of course, the penalty (after a foul on Marcel Moswitzer) also helped," beamed the 18-year-old. But the three-goal scorer was lucky from the penalty spot. Because the first attempt was very weak. The Lafnitz goalie held the ball easily. But because the keeper took a step forward from the goal line too early, Aguilar had a second chance. "I was very happy about that," grinned the young attacking player.
With such a clear result, you would think that the coach would be completely satisfied. But that was not the case. Daniel Beichler's team had to replace Tim Paumgartner and debutant Marco Brandt with a shoulder injury in the first half. They were also lucky not to concede the equalizer several times in the second 45 minutes: "I'm happy with the result. I didn't like the game, especially the second half. It had nothing to do with our soccer at all."
For the coach himself, the match was also difficult to watch, as three yellow cards meant he was in the stands instead of the bench: "It's the kind of situation I don't need more often. It wasn't pleasant."
Second division: FC Liefering - SV Lafnitz 4:1 (1:0). Goals: Aguilar (30., penalty), 2:0 (74., own goal) Butkovic, 3:0 (79.) Aguilar, 3:1 (84.) Kam, 4:1 (89.) Aguilar. - FC Liefering (4-3-1-2): Zawieschitzky; Hussauf, Moswitzer, Okoh, Traore; Paumgartner (31. Striednig), Sahin, Sulzbacher; Aguilar; Murillo (80. Diakite), Brandt (39. Camara).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
