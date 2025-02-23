A special ball as a tribute to Richard Lugner

Red carpet, Sacher sausages and plenty of bubbles

It should be an evening of remembrance, lightness and life, says the organizer. Everything is ready for the Burgenland offshoot of the Opera Ball in the Oberwarter Bar: Red carpet, Sacher sausages, grand gowns, plenty of bubbly and, of course, the live broadcast of the real Opera Ball will be on - after all, there needs to be something to gossip about.