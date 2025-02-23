Opera Ball in Oberwart
A special ball as a tribute to Richard Lugner
On Thursday, the Vienna State Opera will once again become a ballroom. The Bar Centrale in Oberwart will also be celebrating with Sacher sausages and champagne. Petra Stubics-Schönherr came up with the idea for the Burgenland Opera Ball. She wanted to commemorate her good friend Richard Lugner.
It's all waltzes again next Thursday at the Vienna State Opera. Unimaginable actually, but a sad reality: it will be the first Opera Ball after the death of Richard "Mörtel" Lugner. Around 120 kilometers further south in the Bar Centrale in Oberwart, the Opera Ball will also be celebrated on 27 February in honour of the nation's most famous master builder, who died in August last year.
A Lugner cardboard stand-up as a popular photo motif
As a life-size cardboard figure, he will also be taking part and will probably be the most popular photo motif of the evening, smiles organizer Petra Stubics-Schönherr. The Oberwarter Opera Ball is intended as a tribute to her good friend Richard Lugner. The chemistry between the owner of an event and modeling agency and the building tycoon was just right.
The two first met more than 20 years ago. From then on, they met more often on the society stage, and a friendship and business relationship developed that was characterized by mutual appreciation, recalls Stubics-Schönherr, who still organizes numerous events in Lugner City today.
Just a few days before his death, the woman from Großpetersdorf was still in contact with Mr. Opera Ball via WhatsApp. "Richard would certainly have loved the idea of the Oberwart Opera Ball," says Stubics-Schönherr.
Red carpet, Sacher sausages and plenty of bubbles
It should be an evening of remembrance, lightness and life, says the organizer. Everything is ready for the Burgenland offshoot of the Opera Ball in the Oberwarter Bar: Red carpet, Sacher sausages, grand gowns, plenty of bubbly and, of course, the live broadcast of the real Opera Ball will be on - after all, there needs to be something to gossip about.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
