Look out for sexy poachers at the “Krone” Gschnas

The "Krone" Poachers' Carnival is a premiere. For LT1 presenter duo Kati Hinterreiter and Theresa Breiteneder, for example. "Of course we've been there a few times in our private lives, but professionally this is the first time we've been on stage together. That's awesome. And we're also visually coordinated," says Kati Hinterreiter, looking forward to March 3 at the Design Center Linz.