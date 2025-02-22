Accusation of rape after drinking binge

The fact is that the accused was on a "local tour" with his girlfriend at the time and a couple of friends from Germany. During the evening last October, they all had a good drink. Back in the first defendant's apartment, the German woman is said to have vomited several times and then gone to sleep in the guest room. While the other two, the accused's girlfriend and the German woman's boyfriend, smoked a cigarette on the balcony, the accused allegedly took the opportunity to sexually assault the defenceless sleeping woman.