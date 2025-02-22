Trial in Feldkirch
Accusation of rape after drinking binge
For a 41-year-old Spaniard, a night of partying with friends ended with a serious accusation of rape and a trial in Feldkirch provincial court.
As the accused takes his seat in courtroom 108 of the Feldkirch Regional Court, he appears composed - despite the accusations of having sexually abused a woman. According to the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office, the man allegedly inserted two fingers into the vagina of a drunk woman sleeping in his apartment. However, the accused vehemently denies this. After all, the Spaniard faces up to ten years in prison if found guilty.
The fact is that the accused was on a "local tour" with his girlfriend at the time and a couple of friends from Germany. During the evening last October, they all had a good drink. Back in the first defendant's apartment, the German woman is said to have vomited several times and then gone to sleep in the guest room. While the other two, the accused's girlfriend and the German woman's boyfriend, smoked a cigarette on the balcony, the accused allegedly took the opportunity to sexually assault the defenceless sleeping woman.
During the trial, the Spaniard denies the massive accusation. He only admits to a few kisses. "We got closer during the local tour. In 'Conrad Sohm' we went to the toilet together, kissed, cuddled a bit and took selfies," the Spaniard claims.
When asked by Judge Franziska Klammer why the victim should wrongly incriminate him, he replied: "Perhaps out of revenge. She has already made similar claims in Germany about two former bosses." Perhaps the acquaintance just regretted kissing him and now has a guilty conscience towards her boyfriend, the accused suspects.
Although the victim claims to have noticed the Spaniard's sexual assault on her, she initially remained silent. Only weeks after the German woman and her partner returned to Germany did she press charges. The trial was adjourned. The accused is presumed innocent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
