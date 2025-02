Soup kitchens against hunger in western Ukraine

Small building blocks against hunger

It was a frosty morning recently when the van was loaded in Maria Anzbach. The boxes were filled to the brim with rice, pasta and canned vegetables - small building blocks against hunger for the soup kitchens of the war-torn country. The roads to the east are long and bumpy, the border crossings strictly controlled. But when Zidar arrives, he senses why the effort is worth it: pots are steaming in a small kitchen, the smell of broth mingles with the cold of winter, an elderly woman who has fled with her grandchildren reaches for his hand. "Without you, I wouldn't know what to eat," she sobs with tear-filled eyes. It's just a warm meal. And yet so much more. . .