Letter carrier saves young woman from suffocating
His quick reaction was exemplary: on Saturday morning in Linz, a postal worker rescued a young woman who was stuck in a roller shutter while fleeing from a room fire. The postal worker didn't hesitate for long, grabbed the woman by the legs and pulled her out into the open.
Immediately after starting work, the Linz professional fire department was alerted to a room fire in an apartment building at 7.49 am. A fire had broken out in an apartment on the first floor in the area of the stove due to burnt food. It had already spread to the furniture above.
Tenant fled on her own initiative
It only became clear during the course of the operation that the tenant had tried to rescue herself from the burning apartment. As she had probably not been able to leave the small apartment through the front door due to the heavy smoke, she squeezed herself out through an open window under a closed roller shutter, feet first.
Postler raised the alarm on his cell phone and immediately grabbed her
It was precisely at this point that a postal worker who happened to be present saw this. He alerted the fire department via his cell phone and helped the young tenant to leave the apartment via the window, which was about two meters above the ground. "He managed to do this by grabbing her by the feet and using all his strength to help her escape," reports the fire department. The heavy roller shutter closed again behind her. The tenant was handed over to the emergency services with suspected smoke inhalation.
A breathing apparatus unit quickly extinguished the fire
Another team wearing breathing apparatus checked the slightly smoky stairwell and calmed various tenants who had been woken by the fire. Furthermore, overpressure ventilation of the smoky parts of the building was carried out. All other apartments in the apartment building were unaffected and could continue to be occupied.
