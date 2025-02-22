Letter carrier saves young woman from suffocating

Postler raised the alarm on his cell phone and immediately grabbed her

It was precisely at this point that a postal worker who happened to be present saw this. He alerted the fire department via his cell phone and helped the young tenant to leave the apartment via the window, which was about two meters above the ground. "He managed to do this by grabbing her by the feet and using all his strength to help her escape," reports the fire department. The heavy roller shutter closed again behind her. The tenant was handed over to the emergency services with suspected smoke inhalation.