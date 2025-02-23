Home builders' fair
The “living building site” as an interactive experience
Anyone interested in owning their own home and in the construction industry is in good hands at the Häuslbauermesse. On today's last day, visitors can look forward to numerous presentations and competent expert advice.
As an employer, the construction industry also plays a key role in the success of the Carinthian economy. Motivated apprentices demonstrate their skills on the "living construction site". In just three days, a complete garden house with an elegant glass shower is built in the foyer - a real masterpiece by the skilled workers of tomorrow.
A wide variety of materials such as wood, glass, brick and metal are processed together with the apprentices. The ambitious craftsmen show that craftsmanship is not just a job, but much more about passion and creativity.
The "living construction site" is more than just a show stand, it is an interactive experience that offers visitors the opportunity to experience the construction process in real time and exchange ideas.
The first step towards your own home
When you take the plunge into building your own home, you want security and reliability. At the trade fair, many experts offer advice and provide information to interested visitors.
"We are currently looking to complete the shell of our house, which has just been finished. It's all about fixtures and fittings. Everything has gone really well so far. We started in October and after six weeks we had the roof on," says Roman Hochsteiner from Wernberg, who is already looking forward to completing his own four walls.
In addition to "The right financing for your dream home" and "Photovoltaics: saving with the sun", there was also a panel discussion on today's last day of the fair on the topic of "Affordable housing: Utopia or realistic goal for Carinthia?"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
