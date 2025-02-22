Car impounded
Novice driver sped through 30 km/h zone at 140 km/h
A priority police check turned into a long chase on Saturday night. When the officers wanted to check a 19-year-old probationary driver's license holder in Schärding, the novice driver accelerated and fled to Germany via Schardenberg. In doing so, he provoked several dangerous situations.
Shortly before midnight, the police became aware of the 19-year-old local resident during a spot check in the Schärding urban area. He was asked to stop, but instead of pulling over, the young lead-footer accelerated in his BMW 630i Coupe.
Dangerous chase
A total of six patrol cars took up the chase, which led via Schardenberg to Passau and back again. On the return journey, however, the officers had to break off in the Schardenberg area because the 19-year-old's risky driving was too dangerous.
Simply drove home
The owner of the probationary driving license had grossly exceeded the speed limit on several occasions, driving 100 km/h too fast in the local area and speeding at 140 km/h through a 30 km/h zone. However, as his license plate number was known, the officers found his car parked in the driveway a short time later, and the driver was also at home.
Under the influence of drugs
The officers immediately noticed that he was obviously under the influence of drugs, which was also confirmed by the subsequent examination by the public health officer. The novice driver was reported several times and his vehicle was provisionally impounded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.