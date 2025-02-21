2nd League - 17th round
St. Pölten win away at Lustenau!
SKN St. Pölten have continued their winning streak in the 2nd division after the winter break! The Lower Austrians won 1:0 (0:0) at Austria Lustenau on Friday, the fifth success in a row in the league for the "Wolves". St. Pölten are fifth in the table for the time being. SV Stripfing started the spring with a 2-0 (0-0) win against SKU Amstetten to gain points in the relegation battle, while FAC and Kapfenberg drew 1-1 (1-0) in Vienna.
St. Pölten's golden goal in Lustenau was scored by Claudy Mbuyi. The Frenchman ran onto a pass from Christoph Messerer in the 51st minute and gave Domenik Schierl no chance. There were no further big chances after that. SKN coach Tugberk Tanrivermis, who has been in charge since October, now has six wins, one draw and just one defeat after eight games in charge. Austria Lustenau, on the other hand, are still waiting for their first home win of the season. The Vorarlberg side are still in tenth place.
Djuricin missed a penalty but still scored
The Stripfingers, now coached by Emin Sulimani, gained some breathing space in the relegation battle. Dario Kreiker had space in the Generali Arena in Vienna-Favoriten a few minutes into the second half after a long pass, managed to hook the ball in and finished to give the home side the lead (50'). Marco Djuricin, who came on as a substitute after just over an hour, then missed a penalty (68') before making everything clear in the 81st minute. After George Davies took advantage of a slip-up in Amstetten's build-up play, the attacker did not miss the opportunity. Stripfing are now 14th, three points ahead of last-placed Horn and penultimate-placed Lafnitz for the time being.
It didn't take FAC long to score their first competitive goal of the new year. Anthony Schmid put the Floridsdorf side ahead in the 6th minute after an assist from winter signing Oliver Strunz. FAC kicked off in the second half, but the ball was still in the home side's net just 24 seconds later. Kapfenberg combined forward down the left and Luca Hassler finished. The Styrians then hit the bar before the game came to an end without any major highlights. FAC are still 13th, Kapfenberg remain eighth in the table.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
