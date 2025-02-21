St. Pölten win away at Lustenau!

Djuricin missed a penalty but still scored

The Stripfingers, now coached by Emin Sulimani, gained some breathing space in the relegation battle. Dario Kreiker had space in the Generali Arena in Vienna-Favoriten a few minutes into the second half after a long pass, managed to hook the ball in and finished to give the home side the lead (50'). Marco Djuricin, who came on as a substitute after just over an hour, then missed a penalty (68') before making everything clear in the 81st minute. After George Davies took advantage of a slip-up in Amstetten's build-up play, the attacker did not miss the opportunity. Stripfing are now 14th, three points ahead of last-placed Horn and penultimate-placed Lafnitz for the time being.