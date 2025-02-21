Is Orban’s son-in-law now buying RBI-Russia?

Even the Russian presidential administration is said to be involved

According to the "Standard", serious talks are underway between RBI and Tiborcz. The management of the Russian central bank and the Russian presidential administration are also said to be involved. This would mean that Austria would have to relinquish its high status as a bank in Russia to Hungary. However, the bank itself points out that a sale is currently prohibited by court order. Tiborcz also waved the newspaper off.