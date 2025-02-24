Festival in Freistadt
The "theaterzeit" festival in Freistadt takes place this year from July 11 to August 2. While a new play by Ulf Dückelmann is still in preparation, the children's program has been decided. Painting and writing competitions have been announced. Also planned: A program about art and AI worlds with free admission.
The "theaterzeit" festival in the Freistadt exhibition hall is back. Under the motto "Imagine!", a top-class cultural program will be staged from 11 July.
The opening event will once again include a theater premiere: "The play has already been decided, director Ulf Dückelmann is making a new adaptation of Jedermann for our 15th festival anniversary. The title is yet to be revealed!" says organizer and actress Susanna Bihari.
All the details will be presented to the public at the end of April. An all-round program of Cinemascope theater, literature and theater performances and film-music events is also planned. An international competition for film and literature will round off the whole thing. Towards the end of the "theaterzeit", the "Future Culture" series of events is planned with free admission.
Clear the stage for young playwrights
Fix is also a top-class children's program. The coveted children's theater week is themed "Alice in Cyberland" and takes place from July 28 to August 2.
"It's all about the future. We ask the children: How does an AI dance? What feelings does an emoji have? But they don't look at their cell phones, it's all about acting," reveals Bihari with a wink. Painting and writing competitions for children and young people have just been announced. You can take part now!
The biennial festival "theaterzeit" has already been awarded the Stage Art Prize twice; it attracts audiences from Upper Austria, Bavaria and the Czech Republic.
