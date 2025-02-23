After the resignation
Local leader admits: “I overstepped my boundaries!”
Last year, Hannes Koza had defied all accusations - and even won the absolute for the ÖVP in Vösendorf in the early elections. Now his past has caught up with the controversial local leader - resignation. The malice of his political rivals is not long in coming . . .
Just under a year ago, the so-called accounting scandal tore open deep rifts in the political landscape of the village in the district of Mödling. As mayor, Hannes Koza (ÖVP) had attempted to manipulate a private lawyer's invoice and have it paid by the municipality. The case came to light - Koza took refuge in a new election. After a dirty election campaign on all sides, Koza triumphed with an absolute majority.
From victim to accused
In December, the next stir in Vösendorf: Koza presented himself with "violets". He had been threatened and beaten up by a stranger. The result: a municipal council meeting under police protection. However, this very incident has now apparently caught up with the controversial local politician. According to a media report, Koza has mutated from victim to accused in this case. He is suspected of having "faked" the attack on him. On Thursday, Koza announced his resignation: "I wanted to put myself in the role of a victim in the hope that the personal attacks would finally stop. Today is the day when I have to admit to myself that I have overstepped my boundaries."
A new political start called for
This is grist to the mill of his political opponents. FPÖ provincial party secretary Alexander Murlasits speaks of a "Koza system" and "Koza's deception". Nevertheless, he acknowledges: "Koza is drawing the only correct conclusion with his resignation." The SPÖ is calling for a fresh political start in Vösendorf: "Escapades and autocracy must be a thing of the past."
