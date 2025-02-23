Local leader admits: “I overstepped my boundaries!”

From victim to accused

In December, the next stir in Vösendorf: Koza presented himself with "violets". He had been threatened and beaten up by a stranger. The result: a municipal council meeting under police protection. However, this very incident has now apparently caught up with the controversial local politician. According to a media report, Koza has mutated from victim to accused in this case. He is suspected of having "faked" the attack on him. On Thursday, Koza announced his resignation: "I wanted to put myself in the role of a victim in the hope that the personal attacks would finally stop. Today is the day when I have to admit to myself that I have overstepped my boundaries."