Murder near Prater
Woman beaten to death: lover remanded in custody
The 20-year-old man who was arrested following the murder of a 47-year-old woman in an apartment in the Grüner Prater in Vienna's Leopoldstadt district was remanded in custody on Friday on the grounds of risk of premeditation. He had previously claimed self-defense.
The 20-year-old did not make any statements at the detention hearing. The Vienna public prosecutor's office also requested a psychiatric report, according to Christina Salzborn, spokeswoman for the Vienna Regional Court.
Confession made
According to information from Thursday, the 20-year-old had confessed to the police. The man was mentally ill and was undergoing treatment for this, according to representatives of the police. The suspect had met the later victim "several years ago during an inpatient stay in hospital", said police spokesman Philipp Haßlinger on Thursday.
Meeting for drug use
The 20-year-old had met the woman on Tuesday evening in the apartment in the apartment complex, which could be booked online. Apparently they had agreed to consume narcotics together, police said. Both were registered in Vienna in different districts.
The 47-year-old woman was subjected to massive violence in the apartment. "An eyewitness in the stairwell of the complex stated that he saw a man beating a woman on the floor and then pulling her back into the apartment," a spokesperson for the provincial police directorate told APA on Wednesday. Cries for help from the woman were also heard by several people.
The police then found the victim lifeless. The 20-year-old was arrested in the apartment. He claimed that there had been an argument and that he had "defended himself" against alleged attacks by the 47-year-old woman, it was reported after his arrest.
