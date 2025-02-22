Vorteilswelt
King boa in Innsbruck

Abandoned constrictor poses many puzzles

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 07:43

A boa constrictor "dumped" in the immediate vicinity poses a major challenge for the Mentlberg animal shelter in Innsbruck. The police are searching for the owner who abandoned the animal on a freezing night.

0 Kommentare

The fact that the snake, which was left in a dog box between the animal shelter and the prison last Sunday night, survived is nothing short of a miracle. Fortunately, the box was noticed in time in the freezing temperatures. According to the police, there is still no trace of the person who tried to get rid of the boa.

2.5 meter long reptile
At the animal shelter, the boa constrictor, also known as the king boa, has so far been kept in an "emergency terrarium". However, intensive work is currently underway to find a larger "home" for the 2.5-meter-long constrictor. The new home for the guest should be ready for occupancy next week.

Not very willing to cooperate
"Unfortunately, we still don't know much about the animal", regrets Magdalena Schwaiger, Managing Director of the Tierschutzverein für Tirol. So far, the - non-poisonous - reptile has shown little willingness to cooperate. Schwaiger: "She kept rearing up. That was scary, because the snake has endless strength."

Anna Fili , head of the small animal house department, shows the new terrarium, which is not quite finished yet. (Bild: Tierheim Mentlberg)
Anna Fili , head of the small animal house department, shows the new terrarium, which is not quite finished yet.
(Bild: Tierheim Mentlberg)

We don't know the sex of the snake, but its nose is being monitored for its state of health. As with humans, if it is running, the boa - which is probably to be named "Nagini" - has a cold.

Specialist vet takes a close look at the snake
In the meantime, "Nagini" has calmed down a little and curled up. A vet specializing in reptiles from the Lower Inn Valley will soon be taking a closer look at the animal. The examination will probably take place in the new terrarium, where only the glass panes are still missing.

Zitat Icon

"The constrictor kept rearing up. That was quite frightening, because the snake has endless strength.

Magdalena Schwaiger, Geschäftsführerin Tierschutzverein für Tirol

Like all members of its species, "Nagini" rarely eats, but when it does, it eats large pieces - such as rabbits. As a rule, the species accepts dead food. The animal shelter would not have the heart to feed live rabbits. No feeding has yet been necessary.

Permanent new home in Munich?
Reptiles of this size are difficult to place, Schwaiger knows. That is why she is contacting a reptile rescue center in Munich, among others. A reptile park in Bavaria will also be contacted. There would be enough space for "Nagini" there. However, a four-week period must be waited for before she can be passed on or rehomed.

Investigations are in full swing
Abandoning an animal is a criminal offense. According to the police, the investigation into the person who abandoned the snake in the freezing cold is in full swing. Unfortunately, there are no results yet.

Always call the police straight away
Magdalena Schwaiger has the following advice for anyone who happens to come across a similar, potentially dangerous "foundling": "Don't touch the snake yourself, but contact the police immediately. They will then take the necessary steps straight away."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
