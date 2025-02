A great adventurer and his mountain of destiny

The provincial capital can look forward to a distinguished visitor in mid-March: Reinhold Messner, one of the most famous adventurers, will be stopping by the VAZ in St. Pölten on March 16. The mountaineering legend will be bringing his new live show with pictures and memories of his fateful mountain Nanga Parbat with him. On the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary tour, the South Tyrolean will talk about his 1970 expedition to the challenging eight-thousander.