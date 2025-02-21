Retail on the brink: third drop in sales in a row!

"For the entire Austrian retail sector, 2024 will mark the third year in a row of real declines in sales. We are still in the midst of a crisis, there's no denying it," says industry spokesperson Rainer Trefelik from the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber. The figures speak for themselves: turnover fell by 1.6 percent to around 307 billion euros. This is the third decline in a row - after a drop of one percent in 2023 and a dramatic slump of 3.6 percent in 2022.