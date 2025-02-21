Date soon
Putin allegedly wants to announce victory against Ukraine
The Ukrainian military intelligence service GUR warns of Russia's next major propaganda attack: President Vladimir Putin is planning to announce victory over Ukraine on the third anniversary of the start of the war - February 24, 2025.
According to the Ukrainian secret service, Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to announce victory in the Ukraine war on February 24, 2025. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent and the British Daily Mail, among others.
Intended to "sow despair among Ukrainians"
According to a statement from the Ukrainian military intelligence service GUR, Russia wants to use this announcement to "sow despair among Ukrainians", destabilize the situation in the country and discredit Ukraine among its allies. It is also intended to spread the narrative that Ukraine has been betrayed by the West and the USA.
The secret service also warns that Russia is spreading targeted disinformation in order to undermine the support of Western allies for Ukraine. The most important elements of these "psycho-campaigns" are statements such as: "Neither Moscow nor Washington care about the opinions of Europeans and Ukrainians."
Support from the USA is increasingly dwindling
Since the inauguration of the new US President Donald Trump, relations between the USA and Ukraine have become increasingly tense. Recently, the chief diplomats of the USA and Russia met in Riyadh for talks - without the participation of the Ukrainian government. This meeting has strengthened fears in Ukraine that its interests may not be taken into account in future negotiations on a truce with Russia.
US President Trump also declared this week that Russia "holds the cards" in the negotiations. He also questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and described him as a "dictator without elections". There are currently no elections in Ukraine due to martial law.
Zelensky reacted immediately and accused Trump of living in a "bubble of Russian disinformation". He repeatedly emphasized that he would not accept any negotiations in which Ukraine was not involved.
Moscow back on the world political stage
The meeting between the USA and Russia in Riyadh has caused international concern. Experts fear that Putin could feel vindicated in his aggressive military action in Ukraine as a result of the talks. It also appears that Moscow is back on the world political stage.
Whether Putin will actually make an official declaration of victory on February 24 remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that Russia is still aiming to destabilize Ukraine and weaken international support for the country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.