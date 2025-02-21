Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Two skiing accidents

Lech police search for ski slope hooligans

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 11:37

Two serious skiing accidents occurred on the slopes of Lech-Zürs on Thursday. In both cases, one person was injured - and in both cases, someone made off...

0 Kommentare

The first collision happened at around 11.30 am in Zürs. A 50-year-old skier was skiing downhill from the Übungshangbahn mountain station on the blue piste (number 128) and was about to switch to the piste in the direction of the Hexenbodenbahn valley station when he collided with an unknown skier. Both men fell. The 50-year-old suffered a fracture to his left forearm. His opponent, however, did not care about the injured man - he continued his journey towards the Trittkopfbahn valley station without disclosing his personal details. The Lech police are now looking for witnesses to the accident. According to the personal description, the unknown skier is between 40 and 50 years old and is probably Dutch. At the time of the collision, he was wearing a blue anorak and black ski pants.

Different location, same script
An hour later, the piste rescue team had to be called out again. A 55-year-old Dutchman was skiing slowly towards the piste bridge in the direction of Zürserseebahn when he was suddenly hit from behind by an unknown female skier. The man fell and was left lying on the snow with chest injuries. The unknown woman - between 25 and 50 years old, pink ski trousers, light blue jacket - stopped briefly but then made off. The injured man was first treated by the piste rescue team and then transported by ambulance to a nearby doctor. The Lech police are also asking for help from any witnesses in this case.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf