Lech police search for ski slope hooligans

The first collision happened at around 11.30 am in Zürs. A 50-year-old skier was skiing downhill from the Übungshangbahn mountain station on the blue piste (number 128) and was about to switch to the piste in the direction of the Hexenbodenbahn valley station when he collided with an unknown skier. Both men fell. The 50-year-old suffered a fracture to his left forearm. His opponent, however, did not care about the injured man - he continued his journey towards the Trittkopfbahn valley station without disclosing his personal details. The Lech police are now looking for witnesses to the accident. According to the personal description, the unknown skier is between 40 and 50 years old and is probably Dutch. At the time of the collision, he was wearing a blue anorak and black ski pants.