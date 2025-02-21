Two skiing accidents
Lech police search for ski slope hooligans
Two serious skiing accidents occurred on the slopes of Lech-Zürs on Thursday. In both cases, one person was injured - and in both cases, someone made off...
The first collision happened at around 11.30 am in Zürs. A 50-year-old skier was skiing downhill from the Übungshangbahn mountain station on the blue piste (number 128) and was about to switch to the piste in the direction of the Hexenbodenbahn valley station when he collided with an unknown skier. Both men fell. The 50-year-old suffered a fracture to his left forearm. His opponent, however, did not care about the injured man - he continued his journey towards the Trittkopfbahn valley station without disclosing his personal details. The Lech police are now looking for witnesses to the accident. According to the personal description, the unknown skier is between 40 and 50 years old and is probably Dutch. At the time of the collision, he was wearing a blue anorak and black ski pants.
Different location, same script
An hour later, the piste rescue team had to be called out again. A 55-year-old Dutchman was skiing slowly towards the piste bridge in the direction of Zürserseebahn when he was suddenly hit from behind by an unknown female skier. The man fell and was left lying on the snow with chest injuries. The unknown woman - between 25 and 50 years old, pink ski trousers, light blue jacket - stopped briefly but then made off. The injured man was first treated by the piste rescue team and then transported by ambulance to a nearby doctor. The Lech police are also asking for help from any witnesses in this case.
