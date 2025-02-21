Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sweden investigates:

Has another cable been damaged in the Baltic Sea?

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 10:42

Another cable is said to have been damaged on the seabed in the Baltic Sea. Investigations have been launched into the suspected damage, as the Swedish coastguard confirmed to the German press agency dpa.

0 Kommentare

According to reports in the Swedish media, the cable runs between Finland and Germany. The damage occurred in Sweden's exclusive economic zone near the island of Gotland.

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson commented on the suspicion without giving details. He had learned about the possible new cable break in the Baltic Sea from the media, he wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

All reports of possible damage to the infrastructure in the Baltic Sea are taken very seriously, especially in light of the current security situation. "The government is constantly being informed by the relevant authorities, who are investigating the incident," Kristersson reported in the tweet (see above).

Investigation into possible sabotage
Damage to communication cables and power lines in the Baltic Sea has occurred repeatedly in recent months. Several of the cases are being investigated for possible sabotage.

The cause of the cable breaks is still unclear, but it is suspected that passing ships have damaged them - intentionally or unintentionally - with their anchors. In the course of investigations, suspicious ships were repeatedly detained for days, but then released again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf