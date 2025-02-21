Sweden investigates:
Has another cable been damaged in the Baltic Sea?
Another cable is said to have been damaged on the seabed in the Baltic Sea. Investigations have been launched into the suspected damage, as the Swedish coastguard confirmed to the German press agency dpa.
According to reports in the Swedish media, the cable runs between Finland and Germany. The damage occurred in Sweden's exclusive economic zone near the island of Gotland.
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson commented on the suspicion without giving details. He had learned about the possible new cable break in the Baltic Sea from the media, he wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Friday.
All reports of possible damage to the infrastructure in the Baltic Sea are taken very seriously, especially in light of the current security situation. "The government is constantly being informed by the relevant authorities, who are investigating the incident," Kristersson reported in the tweet (see above).
Investigation into possible sabotage
Damage to communication cables and power lines in the Baltic Sea has occurred repeatedly in recent months. Several of the cases are being investigated for possible sabotage.
The cause of the cable breaks is still unclear, but it is suspected that passing ships have damaged them - intentionally or unintentionally - with their anchors. In the course of investigations, suspicious ships were repeatedly detained for days, but then released again.
