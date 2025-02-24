No municipality in Austria grew more than this one!

Lower Austria is not only the largest red-white-red federal state. The population is also growing more and more. Over the past ten years, according to Statistics Austria, it has grown by more than 90,000 people. However, no other municipality between Lake Neusiedl and Lake Constance has grown as much as the tranquil Michelhausen in the Tullnerfeld. This is partly due to the large railway station of the same name, and partly to the large-scale residential construction that proliferated on the former farmland after the opening of the transportation hub. This led to a population increase of 60 percent in ten years.