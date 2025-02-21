Salzburg kickers: “Have promotion in mind”

Liefering's fall was neither fish nor fowl, they are hoping for a better spring, which is traditionally better. At least in one statistic, the farm team is (finally) at the top: With three "Stierwoschan" in the squad, the Beichler crew has the most in the league. Josef Weberbauer can go into the second half of the season with a broad chest; the man from Tennengau is starting the championship race with Admira from pole position.