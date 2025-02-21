Spring kick-off
Salzburg kickers: “Have promotion in mind”
The Austrian second division kicks off the spring on Friday. 16 Salzburg players are involved. Liefering finally has the most "Stierwoscha" in the squad.Josef Weberbauer is dreaming of the title with Admira.
The Bundesliga has already awoken from hibernation. As of today, the ball is rolling again in League Two. For 16 Salzburg clubs (see right), everything from title dreams to relegation fears is on the cards.
Liefering's fall was neither fish nor fowl, they are hoping for a better spring, which is traditionally better. At least in one statistic, the farm team is (finally) at the top: With three "Stierwoschan" in the squad, the Beichler crew has the most in the league. Josef Weberbauer can go into the second half of the season with a broad chest; the man from Tennengau is starting the championship race with Admira from pole position.
"The fall went better than expected, but nothing has been decided yet. With this starting position, we already have promotion in mind," says the 26-year-old, dreaming of the second division title. Jonas Mayer at Ried can also do that, while Marco Rottensteiner and Bregenz are outsiders.
Lorenzo Coco with bottom team Horn and Matteo Meisl, who will play for Stripfing for the rest of the season as a cooperation player with Vienna Austria, have to worry about staying in the second division. Yannic Fötschl (FAC) and Tobias Berger (Lustenau) will be missed in the second half of the season; both are convalescing after tearing cruciate ligaments. Luka Reischl moved to Den Haag (Ned) in the winter, where he scored three times in five games.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.