LeBron is the best 40-year-old in NBA history

Morant robbed

Meanwhile, it was announced that Memphis ace Ja Morant was the victim of a burglary in his home on December 19, in which valuables worth 1 million dollars (approx. 958,000 euros) were stolen. The items included jewelry, watches and luxury handbags. The crime took place during a Grizzlies home match against the Golden State Warriors. It is likely to be the same perpetrators who also broke into the homes of stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. There are seven defendants, each facing up to ten years in prison.