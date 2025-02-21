On the Planai
Nine-year-old seriously injured in skiing accident
A serious skiing accident on the Planai on Thursday: An 18-year-old jumped over a ski jump - and directly into a nine-year-old. The boy was seriously injured.
The tragic incident occurred in the so-called "Superpark" at around 11 a.m. on Thursday. According to current police investigations, an 18-year-old skier from the district of Kirchdorf an der Krems (Upper Austria) is believed to have started his run at the top of the park. He then went on to use several jumps.
Child rammed
Around the middle of the slope, he used another jump set up on a hilltop and jumped. What he probably couldn't see: At this point, a nine-year-old skier from the Linz-Land district was directly below the crest. The 18-year-old rammed into the child while he was still jumping, causing both to fall.
The 18-year-old was uninjured, but the nine-year-old was seriously injured and had to be flown to the hospital in Schwarzach and hospitalized there. According to the police, further investigations into the circumstances of the accident are now necessary.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
