73-year-old injured: driver simply drove on

The accident occurred in Graz at around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday. A 64-year-old man was driving eastbound on the Puntigam Bridge in a car that he was taking for a test drive. According to his own statements, he crossed into the oncoming lane after the bridge due to a car braking in front of him. In doing so, he scraped his car against the oncoming vehicle of a 73-year-old man from the Graz-Umgebung district.