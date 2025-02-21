Anger about new traffic circle: safety path missing

Safety barriers had to be removed

The "Krone" asked the state: "At the temporary traffic circle, the safety path was removed in accordance with the BH's specifications because no safety paths are permitted in the immediate vicinity of traffic circles under traffic law. It was therefore not the decision of the road construction department, but a requirement," it says. And further: "Before the final system is implemented, however, it will be examined together with the city and the BH whether and how safety lanes can be taken into account. However, additional space is required for this because there must be a certain distance from the traffic circle."