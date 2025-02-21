Displeasure among pedestrians
Anger about new traffic circle: safety path missing
Pedestrians describe the traffic situation in front of the Lieserschlucht gorge as "far too unsafe". The crosswalk there had to make way for a new traffic circle.
The temporary traffic circle, which, as reported, was installed in front of the closed Lieserschlucht gorge in Spittal, has been well received. According to the state, it should have a positive impact on the flow of traffic during the construction work in the gorge. Once the work is complete, a proper traffic circle will be installed. Until then, there are no safety devices for pedestrians at this point, which has caused some head-shaking. "It's far too dangerous. Many pedestrians have to cross the road. What's more, the construction work will take years!" says one local resident, annoyed.
Safety barriers had to be removed
The "Krone" asked the state: "At the temporary traffic circle, the safety path was removed in accordance with the BH's specifications because no safety paths are permitted in the immediate vicinity of traffic circles under traffic law. It was therefore not the decision of the road construction department, but a requirement," it says. And further: "Before the final system is implemented, however, it will be examined together with the city and the BH whether and how safety lanes can be taken into account. However, additional space is required for this because there must be a certain distance from the traffic circle."
The city has also submitted a request to the state. "Because safety is essential at this busy location! There are also bus stops here," says Deputy City Manager Angelika Hinteregger.
