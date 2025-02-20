Hungary: Want to keep Ukraine down for Trump deal

The EU's External Action Service had previously presented a proposal for additional military aid for Ukraine amounting to around six billion euros. As the German press agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur learned from EU circles, investments of 3.5 billion euros are considered necessary for the delivery of 1.5 million artillery shells. In addition, 500 million euros are to be made available for air defense systems and two billion euros for the equipment and training of two Ukrainian brigades.