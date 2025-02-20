Now it's fixed:
Koralmbahn will not stop at Graz Airport
It's fixed now: although the Koralm Railway runs directly past Graz Airport, it will not stop here. ÖBB has now finally rejected the promises made by Styrian politicians that it would have its own railroad station.
There has been a dispute for years as to whether the Koralm Railway, which will start operating in the fall, should stop at Graz Airport or not. Only recently, the new Styrian Transport Minister Claudia Holzer (FPÖ) expressly spoke out in favor of the subsequent construction of a separate train station at the airport.
But now the project seems to be off the table for good, as ÖBB confirmed to "Krone": "In future, high-ranking long-distance services will serve the Graz and Klagenfurt hubs on the hour. The number of intermediate stops is therefore strictly limited. For Graz Airport, this means that no train could currently stop at a new stop to be built."
This would neither make sense nor be explainable to taxpayers, ÖBB continues. Graz Airport is already very well connected to the rail network via the existing S-Bahn station, and it is only 400 meters from the "Graz-Feldkirchen Airport" station to the airport site. An S5 train stops every 30 minutes, taking just 11 minutes from Graz main station. "This means that travelers from express trains coming from all directions can easily transfer to the airport." There are also plans to make the S-Bahn stop barrier-free in the coming years.
