Koralmbahn will not stop at Graz Airport

This would neither make sense nor be explainable to taxpayers, ÖBB continues. Graz Airport is already very well connected to the rail network via the existing S-Bahn station, and it is only 400 meters from the "Graz-Feldkirchen Airport" station to the airport site. An S5 train stops every 30 minutes, taking just 11 minutes from Graz main station. "This means that travelers from express trains coming from all directions can easily transfer to the airport." There are also plans to make the S-Bahn stop barrier-free in the coming years.