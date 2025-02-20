Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Now it's fixed:

Koralmbahn will not stop at Graz Airport

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 19:50

It's fixed now: although the Koralm Railway runs directly past Graz Airport, it will not stop here. ÖBB has now finally rejected the promises made by Styrian politicians that it would have its own railroad station.

0 Kommentare

There has been a dispute for years as to whether the Koralm Railway, which will start operating in the fall, should stop at Graz Airport or not. Only recently, the new Styrian Transport Minister Claudia Holzer (FPÖ) expressly spoke out in favor of the subsequent construction of a separate train station at the airport.

But now the project seems to be off the table for good, as ÖBB confirmed to "Krone": "In future, high-ranking long-distance services will serve the Graz and Klagenfurt hubs on the hour. The number of intermediate stops is therefore strictly limited. For Graz Airport, this means that no train could currently stop at a new stop to be built."

This would neither make sense nor be explainable to taxpayers, ÖBB continues. Graz Airport is already very well connected to the rail network via the existing S-Bahn station, and it is only 400 meters from the "Graz-Feldkirchen Airport" station to the airport site. An S5 train stops every 30 minutes, taking just 11 minutes from Graz main station. "This means that travelers from express trains coming from all directions can easily transfer to the airport." There are also plans to make the S-Bahn stop barrier-free in the coming years.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
Porträt von Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf