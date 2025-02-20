“Attacks like this don’t happen overnight”

"Such attacks don't happen overnight, but social media can accelerate terrorist activities a little," explains Adnan Eslan, Professor of Islamic Religious Education at the Institute for Islamic Theological Studies. It's about anti-Western resentment for various reasons. These are also encouraged by our Western mosques, explains Eslan. "If they have learned to devalue a certain way of life, to condemn it as immoral, it is only a matter of time before they want to destroy this civilization. These feelings of revenge only begin when you condemn a certain group as immoral, un-Islamic."