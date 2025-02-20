30 centimeter problem causes a huge stir

The armory built in the 1960s, for example, with the usual garage entrances of 3.1 meters (the fire engine is around 3.4 meters high), had long been bursting at the seams. Due to a lack of space, the construction of sanitary facilities and changing rooms for female firefighters had long since failed.

Dangerous situation

"Another problem is that our old depot is right next to the kindergarten. This has recently grown in size and now has 120 children. The potential danger is very high if there is an exit," says Riedl.