New half-year high

The Trump effect: Russian rouble continues to rise

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 18:15

The Kremlin can continue to rejoice: driven by the talks between Moscow and Washington, the rouble reached its strongest level against the dollar in six months on Thursday. The Russian national currency has made significant gains since the Trump era.

Russia's central bank set the exchange rate at 88.5 roubles to one dollar, the best value since August 2024. Russia's hopes for an easing of US sanctions in connection with the talks are also likely to be a reason for the high.

Analysts: "Less geopolitical pressure"
Since Donald Trump's return to the White House on January 20, the rouble has risen by 14%. The Russian stock market has also risen by 17 percent since the beginning of the year. Analysts at Russia's Sberbank explained this week that the rise was due to "less geopolitical pressure".

On Tuesday, the US and Russian foreign ministers and other high-ranking representatives met for talks in Saudi Arabia for the first time since the start of the Russian war of aggression. Washington and Moscow agreed in Riyadh to negotiate a settlement of their differences and a quick end to the war in Ukraine. In addition to the Europeans, Ukraine was not invited.

After the meeting, US representatives spoke of the "historic economic and investment opportunities" that would result from a "successful end to the conflict in Ukraine". Before the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the rouble exchange rate was between 75 and 80 roubles to one dollar.

