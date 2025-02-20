“Things are going better than I had hoped”

The 42-year-old Horst is currently preparing in Tenerife with neo-partner Laurenz Leitner. How are things going with the 18 years younger blocker? "Laurenz is extremely explosive, jumps high and hits harder than anyone else in Austria. Not much grows where the ball hits." The Viennese outlines the training content of the camp with teams from Germany, Spain, Italy, Holland and Portugal as follows: "A lot with the ball, numerous playful situations. It's all very technical, that's what I like most anyway. And it's going better than I might have hoped at the time." The 2017 World Cup runner-up sees his role in a similar way to when he started out with former partner Julian Hörl: "Explaining a lot and finding the right set-up. We are doing well." The European and World Championship season starts - as things stand - at the end of March at the Challenge tournament in Yucatan (Mex).