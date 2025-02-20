Beach star Alex Horst
“Things are going better than I had hoped”
Alex Horst is currently working hard with neo-partner Laurenz Leitner on Tenerife for the new beach volleyball season. Like Hörl/Pristauz, the 42-year-old Viennese followed the Ski World Championships - and is very optimistic going into this European and World Championships year.
The World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm also got Alex Horst excited. "Almost more than I thought. I was positively surprised by our medal haul, the atmosphere was sensational anyway," says Austria's beach volleyball veteran, whose mother Andrea and sister Verena are ski instructors. "I ski well myself. I like it in the mountains anyway."
The 42-year-old Horst is currently preparing in Tenerife with neo-partner Laurenz Leitner. How are things going with the 18 years younger blocker? "Laurenz is extremely explosive, jumps high and hits harder than anyone else in Austria. Not much grows where the ball hits." The Viennese outlines the training content of the camp with teams from Germany, Spain, Italy, Holland and Portugal as follows: "A lot with the ball, numerous playful situations. It's all very technical, that's what I like most anyway. And it's going better than I might have hoped at the time." The 2017 World Cup runner-up sees his role in a similar way to when he started out with former partner Julian Hörl: "Explaining a lot and finding the right set-up. We are doing well." The European and World Championship season starts - as things stand - at the end of March at the Challenge tournament in Yucatan (Mex).
Speaking of Hörl: Julian was at the World Ski Championships with neo-partner and Viennese by choice Moritz Pristauz before the training camp. "Sensational! What a great thing. We picked the best day," they laughed when Raphael Haaser carved his way to gold in the giant slalom. And on Tenerife? "It's going well. We have a lot of old acquaintances there and can measure ourselves against the best."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.