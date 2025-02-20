Open Call 2025/2026
Carinthian Cultural Foundation presents winning projects
Vienna: Carinthian Cultural Foundation presented the winning projects of the Open Call 2025/2026 on the topic of "Youth and Culture" with a cultural festival and mobile culture and art laboratory
Since 2020, the Carinthian Cultural Foundation (KKS) has been organizing biennial open calls to promote talent and make the Carinthian art scene more visible beyond its borders. On Thursday, foundation board members Monika Kircher, Ina Lerchbaumer and Gabriele Semmelrock-Werzer were invited to the Erste Campus in Vienna to present the winning projects: "We are delighted that two outstanding projects based on innovative artistic concepts were selected from many submissions from across Austria," said KKS board chairwoman Kircher.
Winning project 1: Stage of Power - cultural festival
One of these is "Stage of Power" by director Cornelia Rainer and actor Matthias Mamedof. Their participatory festival, based on Horváth's "Faith, Love, Hope", is to be realized in Sankt Daniel in Gailltal with different age generations in expert workshops from various artistic fields. For the jury (Barbara Putz-Plecko, Bruno Strobl, Cvetka Lipuš, Julia Schuster), "Stage of Power" (in cooperation with young people and educational institutions in the Gailtal region, in Italy and Slovenia) "impresses with its excellent commitment to supporting young people and their future prospects."
Winning project 2: Mobile, modular cultural center
The second winning project was Urban Playground with its Urban Lab Mobil - a modular, mobile cultural laboratory with social relevance for young people that can be used in urban and suburban environments to create connection points and spaces for action. The KKS is contributing €100,000 to the implementation of each project.
This year, the Ingeborg Bachmann Dome by Armin Guerino and Gerhard Fresacher in the Capital of Culture Nova Gorica/Gorizia and Peter Putz's "Eternal Archive" as a digital exhibition for the EXPO in Osaka testify to the international focus of projects supported by the Carinthian Cultural Foundation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.