Carinthian Cultural Foundation presents winning projects

Winning project 1: Stage of Power - cultural festival

One of these is "Stage of Power" by director Cornelia Rainer and actor Matthias Mamedof. Their participatory festival, based on Horváth's "Faith, Love, Hope", is to be realized in Sankt Daniel in Gailltal with different age generations in expert workshops from various artistic fields. For the jury (Barbara Putz-Plecko, Bruno Strobl, Cvetka Lipuš, Julia Schuster), "Stage of Power" (in cooperation with young people and educational institutions in the Gailtal region, in Italy and Slovenia) "impresses with its excellent commitment to supporting young people and their future prospects."